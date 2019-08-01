



There is nothing more relaxing than a hot bath. It’s so calming and the best way to literally wash our problems and tensions away. Water on its own is great, but bringing bath bombs into the mix is the ultimate treat if you ask Us. That’s why we keep a constant stock of them at home, and that’s why we’re so excited about this mix-and-match deal from one of the best bath treat brands around!

The Nectar Mix & Match Bath Bomb 4-Pack is the perfect gift not only for others but for ourselves. We can pick and choose from 12 scrumptious scents, doubling up one some or trying out four varieties, and be taken away to a warm and worry-free paradise. Obviously, paradise also means we’re getting a deal!

See it: Get the Mix & Match Bath Bomb 4-Pack (originally $24) for just $20 at Nectar Bath Treats!

Shoppers say these vegan-friendly, extra-large bath bombs are the “best ever,” and we’d even dare to say that they might be better than the ones from Lush. They have “long-lasting scents,” and one reviewer said theirs left them smelling like a “baby angel.” Okay, goals! Most importantly, these bath treats are being described as “a great way to end a stressful day,” which is a must!

These bath bombs, which are handmade in Las Vegas and totally cruelty-free, all have three things in common. Four if we include how much we love them all. First, they all contain sweet almond oil, which is a moisturizing “antioxidant powerhouse” with ingredients like vitamin E and A that may help to keep our collagen levels up, and therefore keep our skin firm and youthful!

Each bath bomb also contains a full cup of epsom salt. These salt crystals are hugely popular among athletes because of how well they may soothe sore muscles, but we don’t have to spend a day on a football field to experience their magic! Lastly, each bath bomb contains bentonite clay, a centuries-old healing favorite with so many uses. This clay may act “like a magnet” on our skin, drawing out toxins and leaving us feeling totally purified as we dry off!

What’s amazing is that these 12 sulfate-free and paraben-free bath bombs not only have different scents, but different benefits, too. For example, we can grab an awakening one, a calming one or a stimulating one. We’ll find lovely surprises in each, too. We can go with the fruity Peaches and Cream version, which actually has a soap slice inside, or maybe the soothing Calm Your Spirit version, which has real lavender leaves gathered at the top!

To use these bath bombs, we can start by filling up our bathtub with water, and by getting excited, obviously. Once the water is full enough, drop one in and watch as it fizzes up, letting the delectable aroma fill the air and the colorful swirls fill the water. All that’s left to do after that is climb in and relax!

The classic scents sound so amazing, but the four new ones are seriously tempting us too. Watermelon Blast? Fruit Smoothie? So summery! Count Us in. We may have to get three packs just so we can have one of everything. And then another three packs after that. We really love baths, okay?

