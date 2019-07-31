



There’s an extremely high chance that anyone reading this right now is suffering from some kind of pain or soreness. A stiff lower back, tense shoulders, chronic knee pain or maybe even cramps. It’s just a part of life. When we’re super active, we become sore. When we lounge around for too long, we become sore. There’s no winning, at least not with anything we’ve tried so far!

That’s why we need to try something new, and that something is the NURSAL TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator. This portable, pocket-sized device has just under 4,000 reviewers astonished by how it’s helped all types of pain they’ve experienced. It’s not often a life-changer like this is on sale for under $30!

See it: Get the NURSAL TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator (originally $50) for just $28 when you click the extra 5% savings coupon at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2019, but are subject to change.

Plenty of shoppers have admitted to being skeptical of this muscle stimulator at first, but were so pleasantly surprised with how quickly it began to heal their aches. Some people even use it to help tone their muscles! All it takes is a little handheld machine with an easy-to-read LCD screen. This device is the real deal; some shoppers even claim their doctor recommended it to them!

This muscle stimulator uses self-adhesive electrode pads that pulse to massage our muscles. It comes with eight of varying sizes, and they’re reusable! It has multiple preprogrammed modes, as well as 10 levels of intensity that we can adjust based on where we’re using it and what feels best. We can also adjust the time, from 10 to 60 minutes per session. The device will automatically shut off at the end, so we don’t need to worry if we relax a little too hard and fall asleep!

See it: Get the NURSAL TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator (originally $50) for just $28 when you click the extra 5% savings coupon at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2019, but are subject to change.

This device has a built-in rechargeable lithium battery that claims to last up to 10 hours of continuous use, so we don’t have to skimp on usage if we’re having an extra rough week! Just plug it into the wall or into your computer to recharge!

This muscle stimulator claims to work better than human hands, so if we’re spending hundreds on a masseuse every month, this may bring relief in more than one way. It may also be a great alternative to pain medications. Whether we’re targeting anything from arthritis to inflamed discs, to carpal tunnel syndrome, to plantar fasciitis, to a muscle we pulled during our morning stretch, we’re turning to this little miracle machine first!

Always apply the electrode pads to clean and dry skin, and then prepare to be (literally, though lightly) shocked by the potential results of this device. We may be able to get aspects of our life back on track that we thought were gone forever. Maybe it’s going for a jog, or maybe it’s just walking without wanting to immediately sit down. Maybe it’s picking up an instrument again. Sounds like music to our ears!

See it: Get the NURSAL TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator (originally $50) for just $28 when you click the extra 5% savings coupon at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from NURSAL here and other muscle stimulators and accessories available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!