



Raise your hand if you’d love to never have to shave or go get a wax ever again. We see everyone has their hand raised here. But as we all know, going to a spa for laser hair removal or keeping up with monthly waxes is tough. Not only can both options take up so much of our valuable free time, but waxing and laser hair removal can be extremely pricey.

Sure, there are at-home methods for waxing as well as devices that promise to remove hair instantly, but often they don’t live up to the hype — or cost just as much as salon visits anyway. So when we found this easy-to-use, bestselling hair removal device in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we could barely contain our excitement. Now marked down with $100 off, we will soon be mastering the art of at-home grooming like the pros.

See it: Grab the Silk’n Flash & Go Express Hair Removal Device (originally $299) now with prices starting at just $199, available at Nordstrom!

The Silk’n Flash & Go Express Hair Removal Device is the small-but-mightly device that has left so many reviewers speechless. Almost every shopper said it’s the easy-to-use system that has put an end to all of their weekly salon visits. We can use it on our entire bodies, even sensitive areas like the upper lip and bikini line. But best of all? It may actually help ensure hair will never grow back at all. Talk about a great investment!

This device features Home Pulsed Light Technology that easily rivals hi-tech equipment in most professional salons. It’s just as gentle and effective, but even more easy to use to rid of unwanted hair. It’s quick, painless and safe, taking just up to 20 minutes to use.

All we need to do is hold this device over the targeted treatment area while pressing down the pulse button. The device will emit flashes to disable the hair follicles right at the root, which means the hair may never even grow back. Results vary based on hair or skin type, but reviewers said they noticed their skin had no bumps or stubble in as little as four to six weeks.

One reviewer said it put an end to their dark, noticeable hair for good while another said they will never schedule another appointment at the salon again. Many shoppers said their days of waxing or shaving are completely over after continuous use of this device.

But what’s even better than all of this? Look how tiny this tool is! It’s small enough to throw into any bag, duffle or overnight tote, making it the ultimate grab-and-go piece. Whether we’re traveling or just on-the-go, we can bring along this device anywhere we go. We can now have peace of mind when we’re heading out on a last-minute trip or slipping into a bathing suit unexpectedly.

According to reviewers, this device will have all of our hair-related issues handled in no time. At a price like this, consider it actually more cost-efficient than monthly waxing sessions. Whether you’ve been eyeing this bestselling hair removal device for a while or just learning about it, hurry while it’s marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

