Alert! This Designer Duffel Bag Is 60% Off — Now Only $100 at Macy’s





Traveling requires suitcases and duffel bags but let’s be honest: There aren’t many luggage options that are stylish. Whether we’re jet setting on that well-deserved vacation, indulging ourselves in a staycation weekend trip or just carrying a larger load for the day, we rely on our baggage to carry whatever we need. Sure bags are only meant for carrying our outfits, shoes and products, but why should we sacrifice making a stylish statement during our voyage?

Calling all travelers! We just hit the jackpot — and no it’s not a flash sale for airline tickets! Put that boring bag back in storage where it belongs. We found a designer duffle that’s chic and durable at a price we can’t believe! It’s 60% off and now just $100, but only for a limited time.

See it: Grab the DKNY Allure Quilted Barrel Large Duffle (originally $275) starting at only $100 using offer code 3DAY at checkout for an additional 60% off at Macy’s!

The DKNY Allure Quilted Barrel Large Duffle is our top pick for anyone looking for a duffle bag. This designer duffle bag comes available in eight different shades. There’s clay, burgundy, black, indigo, pink, pistachio, lilac and light blue, all of which are sensational. Shoppers who already own this bag seem to agree. So many reviewers said the shades are so stunning that they were left speechless!

Many reviewers could not get over how fun and functional this quilted duffel is, adding that it’s a great size for anyone looking to replace their carry-on sized suitcase. Instead of rolling those big and bulky suitcases around, many of them suggest reaching for this condensed carryall. It’s the perfect in-between piece that keeps on getting better.

This large duffle features both top carry handles and an adjustable shoulder strap, which is removable if we choose. It’s perfect for anyone who’s looking for total customization here. Everyone can just as easily swing this duffle over their shoulders or carry in their hands. Talk about the ultimate 2-in-1! It’s also super lightweight, making it perfect to carry daily or while on a trip.

See it: Grab the DKNY Allure Quilted Barrel Large Duffle (originally $275) starting at only $100 using offer code 3DAY at checkout for an additional 60% off at Macy’s!



Of course, there’s a top zipper to keep everything secure, but the internal pockets are perfect for anyone looking to add a little organization into the mix. We love how it will safely and securely store any of those small- or medium-sized items that are often misplaced during travel. We’re talking about all of those swimsuits, wallets, curling irons or even passports. One reviewer loved how the pockets were so useful when looking to store all of those items that usually slide around.

On the outside, there is subtle quilting which is great for both the look of this duffel as well as carrying it too. If we choose to carry it on our shoulders, it will be extra soft to the touch and comfortable to tote around. We can also easily maneuver this bag in overhead compartments using the innovative handle on the side of the bag. There’s also a gold-tone metallic DKNY logo that elevates this bag so much more than other quilted duffels on the market. At a price like this, we can’t resist!

Not your style? Check out additional DKNY Allure Luggage Collection, more luggage and women's sale also available at Macy's!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Not your style? Check out additional DKNY Allure Luggage Collection, more luggage and women’s sale also available at Macy’s!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

