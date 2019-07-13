



The only thing more dreaded than our gym workouts? The start of swimsuit season, of course! It’s ironic, too, since the two always seem to go hand-in-hand. But don’t worry, we found an ultra-flattering swimsuit that will grab attention not only because it looks great on us, but because everyone is talking about it!

According to, well, everyone, this one-piece swimsuit is so flattering, it will work with just about any and every body type. Plus, it’s definitely on trend since it’s going viral on Amazon! So what could be better than finding the one and only swimsuit when looking to be ready for the beach? Did we mention it also happens to be under $30?

See it: Grab one of the Dixperfect Women’s Retro 80s/90s High/Low One Piece Swimsuit at Amazon!

The Dixperfect Women’s One Piece Swimsuit is the one and only one-piece swimsuit we will ever need, according to the thousands of reviewers on Amazon! But let’s be clear, it’s not just a fan-favorite swimsuit.

We were not kidding when we said this swimsuit has gone viral. The one-piece swimsuit has over 1,200 reviewers singing its praises! So many shoppers cannot get over this super-flattering fit. From tweens to teens and even adults of all ages, this swimsuit seems to be the one-stop shop for women of varying ages. Actually, not just ages! Body types, too! From slim to curvy and everything in between, this form-fitting suit didn’t just fit. No, it fits, well.

This one-piece is perfectly in tune with the times, too. With a total resurgence of all things 90’s-inspired, this one-piece is majorly on trend. From the high-cut leg to the scooped back and that slightly cheeky fit, this one-piece is nothing short of show-stopping.

Since we are already speaking of all those showstopping moments of the 90’s, this well-fitting swimsuit is giving off major Baywatch vibes! The bright rose red will have just about everyone stopped in their tracks — or the sand — when spotting this red-hot rendition on the beach this summer. Talk about giving Pamela Anderson a run for her money — literally. Grab the nearest videographer (or friend!) and start filming our best slow-motion beach run. All that’s left to do is upload to Instagram and caption the photo #Baewatch. Surely, every bae will not only watch but like it, too!

Speaking of likes! The only thing more likable than our future Instagram movies? The 11 sensational shades available, of course! From gorgeous greens to fierce fuschias and even a wild leopard, we don’t just like the color options — we love them all! Truthfully, with so many ultra-flattering shades up for grabs, it’s with good reason so many reviewers have joined the one-piece swimsuit bandwagon.

See it: Grab one of the Dixperfect Women’s Retro 80s/90s High/Low One Piece Swimsuit at Amazon!

For just about everyone, swimsuit season can be looked upon as frightful and uncomfortable. Most women dread exposing their bodies to the public in fear what others may think. Trust Us, we get it! That’s why we love that so many reviewers saw this swimsuit as a positive instead of a negative! Just by simply slipping into this swimsuit, so many reviewers claim they got instant confidence while in their own skin! Wow, we love that this one-piece swimsuit had everyone loving not only the suit but their skin, too! All of the photos uploaded in the comments section on Amazon prove the confidence is real!

So many reviewers not only found this one-piece suit to be well-fitting and form-fitting but also found it to be the one and only option when looking for something to fit like a glove. From the reviewer who struggled for years to find a suit to fit a larger chest and smaller bottom to the reviewer who felt too curvy for other options, this was the suit to end all other suit options.

Since this one-piece suit is so flattering, why not rock it from day to night, too? Like a bodysuit, the one-piece silhouette makes styling from day-to-night super simple. The scoop neck front is the ideal option when looking for something that will look just like a bodysuit. From denim cutoff shorts to whitewash cropped jeans (and everything in between!), this was the ideal transitional piece. Swing a denim or leather jacket over shoulders and slide into these wedges and go from the beach right to a night out! Talk about simple!

It goes without saying that this viral universally-flattering swimsuit will not only make us look like the girls of Baywatch, but will make all of our Instagram photos viral, too!

See it: Grab one of the Dixperfect Women’s Retro 80s/90s High/Low One Piece Swimsuit at Amazon!

