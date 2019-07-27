



Everyone has their favorite dress. No matter how hard we try not to favor one over the rest, it’s impossible. That dress is usually the most wearable one hanging in our closets. You know, the one that goes with anything we pair it with? It’s always the most flattering piece, too. We love how it fits like a glove and hits in our bodies in all the right ways. Everyone loves that special dress, but want to know what we’d love more? A year-round favorite dress! We’re talking a dress that we can wear all day, any day, 365 days a year.

But that perfect dress we’re speaking of is usually strictly restricted to one season and one season only. It’s rare to find a dress that can be worn year-round for any reason, season and occasion, let alone meet all of our qualities to become a favorite. But after seeing this incredibly versatile dress, we’re changing our tune. It can be worn any place and any time of the year and if this wasn’t amazing enough, we also happened to find it in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale going on right now!

See it: Grab the Leith Faux-Wrap Dress (originally $69) now with prices starting at just $46, while supplies last available at Nordstrom!

The Leith Faux-Wrap Dress is the dress we’ve all been dreaming of! While there are so many reasons to love this dress, we’re especially swooning over the color options. This dress comes available in three different options with a perfect assortment of prints, patterns and solid shades!

We’re also major fans of the length of this dress. The above-the-knee length is great for anyone looking for the perfect middleman. It’s great for anyone seeking a cut that’s a mini without being too short and just modestly long enough.

Thanks to this perfect length, it makes it easy to wear no matter the season, too. In the fall or winter months, it will pair easily when wearing any over-the-knee riding boot or little black bootie and tights just as easily as it would match any sandal or flat in the spring or summer. Plus, think of how perfect this will be when we’re itching to show off a brand-new pair of shoes. We’re already gushing over how phenomenal a strappy sandal or block heel will look when worn with this dress.

See it: Grab the Leith Faux-Wrap Dress (originally $69) now with prices starting at just $46, while supplies last available at Nordstrom!

We all know how flattering a wrap can be but this faux wrap design makes it even better. It will easily cover and conceal any of those problematic areas and accentuates our figures but we don’t have to worry about it coming undone.

It’s hard not to love this dress, which is why we recommend wearing it with anything and everything. In the warmer months, it will look great with a denim jacket swung over the shoulders or a cardigan. We can wear it for work with our everyday tote or swap for chic crossbody purse for a night out. Pair with sneakers for a day of walking, loafer slides for work or sandals for the evening.

This dress will look just as sensational in the cooler months, too. Just swap out summer pieces for cold weather ones. We’re talking moto jackets, turtlenecks and tights. Consider this your new favorite year-round dress!

See it: Grab the Leith Faux-Wrap Dress (originally $69) now with prices starting at just $46, while supplies last available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Leith pieces, more dresses and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!