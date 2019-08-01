



The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially arrived and all of the amazing shoes, clothes and accessories are the only thing that can compete with the steaming hot temperatures outside! Each and every item is as sizzling as the last and we plan on treating ourselves to all of this season’s hottest staples that are majorly marked down.

But what’s better than securing all of this season’s hottest pieces? Investing in something that never goes out of style, of course! Everyone knows that the smartest way to shop any sale is looking out for those timeless gems we’ll never get sick of. Is anyone looking for a forever-fashionable investment piece? If so, you’ve come to the right place! We found the chicest designer crossbody to invest in ASAP!

See it: Grab the Tory Burch Mini Everly Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $248) now with prices starting at just $166, available at Nordstrom!

Sure, our trusty totes are great for the office since they can hold everything from our laptops to our wallets in a sleek way, but what about when we’re not at work or just headed out somewhere afterward? The last thing anyone is looking to do is lug around a heavy tote that’s big and bulky! That’s why a good crossbody is an absolute necessity and the Tory Burch Mini Everly Leather Crossbody Bag is the small bag that will make a very big difference.

This sleek bag has a slim design and is even sleeker thanks to the pebbled leather it’s crafted from. This bag comes available in several sensational shades that will seamlessly pair with anything in our wardrobes at a moment’s notice. There is black, blue yonder, light umber and even shell pink! It doesn’t matter which shade we select because they are all amazing. Plus, when paired with the gold hardware on its chain and leather strap, it’s hands-down one of the chicest, most versatile pieces we instantly fell in love with.

See it: Grab the Tory Burch Mini Everly Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $248) now with prices starting at just $166, available at Nordstrom!

The chain and leather strap allows nothing but endless options on how to wear this bag. It can easily be swung over our shoulders when paired with a fancy outfit. Whether we’re slipping into a fancy dress for a wedding or a chic jumpsuit for date night, it will easily look dressed up.

We can also wear this bag with any casual look for the weekend and beyond. It can easily be worn across our bodies and paired with sneakers, leggings and a plain white T-shirt! Talk about the highly wearable and extremely transitional bag we need.

This compact but roomy crossbody will make our day-to-day lives that much easier. It features a spacious interior that’s polished and professional. It can easily fit any smartphone, sunglasses, lipstick, keys, wallet and other necessities we tote along with us. Plus, everything will be locked in tight thanks to its top zip closure! Amazing, isn’t it? The reviewers think so, too!

One reviewer was on a mission to find the perfect crossbody and finally found it with this one! Whether we’re slipping into our favorite pair of cutoff shorts or off to a black-tie affair, this is the one-and-only crossbody bag that anyone will ever need this season and forever.

See it: Grab the Tory Burch Mini Everly Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $248) now with prices starting at just $166, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Tory Burch options, more handbags and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!