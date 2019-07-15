Save Up to 75% off These 5 Bestselling Dyson Products at Woot





It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year! Sales are happening all summer long! Most of Us are preoccupied with Amazon Prime Day deals, but it’s important to know that’s not the only must-shop sale going on now.

Woot is hosting the birthday sale to end all other birthday sales and Dyson, one of Us Weekly’s absolute favorite brands, is majorly marked down! Is anyone looking to stock up on all the goods? Here are the top five must-have Dyson deals to pick up ASAP! Just remember to thank Us later!

1. Dyson HP01 Pure Hot+Cool Purifier, Heater and Fan

This Dyson HP01 Pure Hot+Cool Purifier, Heater and Fan is the only all-in-one we’ll ever need! It can purify our homes year-round, removing 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns. The 360˚ vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter also helps capture odors and even all of those harmful toxins. And if this wasn’t good enough, it can easily transition into a heater in the winter and a fan in the summer! Whether heating or cooling, the Jet Focus Control allows all users full control. Everyone can select their personal mode for powerful steam of a powerful stream of focused air or diffused mode for wide projection. Plus, this non-connected machine also features a sleep timer so it can easily turn on and off at the flip of a switch.

See it: Grab the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot+Cool Purifier, Heater and Fan (originally $500) now with prices starting at $165 at Woot!

2. Dyson UP13 Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum

Is anyone looking to make vacuuming a breeze? Then look no further than the Dyson UP13 Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum! It features a Radial Root cyclone technology that’s perfect when looking for the strongest suction yet. Gone are the days where we would make awkward moves to clean our floors. This vacuum can easily be steered with a turn of the wrist and was built to hit all of the tough-to-clean surfaces. It’s paired to perfection with a self-adjusting cleaner head. It can seal in suction across carpets and hard floors with the motorized brush bar that dives deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. Plus, it’s whole-machine is HEPA filtration, meaning it’s certified asthma and allergy-friendly.

See it: Grab the Dyson UP13 Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum (originally $400) now with prices starting at just $135 at Woot!

3. Dyson V6 Trigger Origin

Looking for the one deal to really drive things home? The Dyson V6 Trigger Origin will do just the trick! This cordless handheld vacuum comes stacked with two-tier radial cyclones that are great when looking to increase things like airflow and capture more fine dust. Additionally, it features a max power mode that provides six minutes of higher suction. This is perfect when we’re looking for a little extra something when dealing with any of those more difficult tasks. It ergonomically fits into the shape of any hand, with the center of gravity located toward the grip. We love this when looking for an easy grip to handle.

See it: Grab the Dyson V6 Trigger with prices starting at just $100 at Woot!

4. Dyson V6 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Anyone out there a fan of cord-free tools? If so, the Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum is the one for you! This hassle-free tool comes equipped with two Dyson-engineered cleaner heads. First, there’s the Soft Roller cleaner that can remove large debris and fine dust at the same time while working on any hardwood floor or surface. There’s also the direct-drive cleaner head which can provide 75% more power than the traditional Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. It also comes stacked with the same Hepa filtration that will capture allergens and expel our cleanest air yet.

See it: Grab the Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum with prices starting at just $160 at Woot!

5. Dyson UP20 Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum

We saved the best for last! The Dyson UP20 Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum features an advanced self-adjusting cleaner that can automatically adjust between carpet and hard floors on the fly. It can seal in suction across any floor to tackle even the toughest of tasks. The wand and hose release works in one smooth move to make cleaning high upper and even under furniture easier than ever. It also comes stacked with a hygienic bin emptying so no one will ever get their hands dirty. Just push the button and release all of that unwanted dirt. Last but not least? It also features that same whole-machine HEPA filtration that ensures allergens and bacteria will be trapped inside the machine and not expelled back into our homes.

See it: Grab the Dyson UP20 Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum (originally $500) now with prices starting at just $230 at Woot!

Still, want more? Check out additional birthday deals also available at Woot here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!