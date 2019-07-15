



July 14th, 2019

What’s the one item we can’t leave our homes, offices or even lives without? Our cell phones, of course. They’re the most important prized possession without a doubt, but rarely are they treated as such. Whether we’re throwing them into a bag, stuffing them in a pocket or even dropping them on the ground, tech safety is always overlooked. How is it that our most valued possession is often our least cared about one, too?

Let’s stop covering up the fact we treat our phones so poorly and instead, let’s actually go ahead and cover them up. Kylie Jenner just recently showed all of her Instagram viewers her favorite phone case of the moment. So naturally, we went ahead and found the exact match. Safety has never looked so stylish than with this Jenner-approved phone cases.

See it: Grab a Casetify Mobile Case With Slim Cover at Amazon! Also available at Casetify!

The Casetify iPhone XR Case with Slim Cover is the heavy-duty phone case that our lives (and phones!) have been missing.

Casetify is the revolutionary brand redefining what it means to be a protective phone case. The brand looks to remain one-of-a-kind with its innovative shockproof material called qìtech. The company describes this design as the next era of iPhone case designs. Truthfully speaking, it’s a complete game-changer.

The design was fine-tuned to create optimal protection by way of its superior impact resistance and shock absorption qualities. Which means what exactly? It’s heavy-duty and built to last all of those inevitables slips and drops. The best way to describe it? Think of it as a bicycle helmet that will lock onto our phones as a strong cover.

As we’ve already said, this case is looking to be in a league of its own and it does just that with its rigid crystalline structure. It adds extra durability and depth when we’re stuck in any of those uncomfortable high-temperatures. Think of all of those hot days or maybe when even sitting in a sauna when our phones begin to overheat and go into “cool down” mode. This smartly structured silhouette looks to avoid all of those inevitable factors and keep it safe.

The real reason we’re obsessing over this iPhone case? Well, not only did Kylie Jenner post videos on her Instagram stories using it, but she showed off this iPhone case multiple times recently!

This slim phone case features a durable hardshell exterior and is co-molded with a soft impact-absorbing layer and shockproof materials, but still maintains a minimal profile and is lightweight. The most promising feature of them all? It’s sleek.

Straying away from all of those bulky phone cases, this one is straight-to-the-point. It’s not over-the-top takes up unnecessary room and can’t fit into a small purse or even jean pockets. It’s the sleek silhouette that has a barely-there look. Since this iPhone case is compatible with all wireless chargers, we can leave cords at home while on-the-go!

With so many endlessly fabulous features, it’s a given so many reviewers were obsessed with this phone case, with many noting its sleek silhouette as one of their favorite parts. We wonder if they know it’s also Kylie Jenner-approved, too?

