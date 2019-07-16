Our Top 11 Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day — Happening Now!





Ring the alarms! Phone a friend! It’s officially game time! Amazon’s Prime Day has officially arrived and there’s no time to waste. For two days, shoppers can score deals on everything on their wish lists. Whether we’re looking to update our home appliances or any outdated electronics, Prime Day is the Superbowl of shopping that will have everyone scoring big.

Is anyone feeling a bit overwhelmed? We’re here to help! We rounded the best deals to shop ASAP during Amazon Prime Day happening now! But hurry, the clock is officially ticking and you won’t want to miss out.

1. Fire TV Stick 4K

As if this deal wasn’t good enough, this streaming media player includes $45 Sling TV credit!

See It: Grab the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (originally $50) now just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

2. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Clean water is always a sip away with this personal water filter!

See it: Grab the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (originally up to $65) now starting at $10! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

3. Up to 70% Off Luggage

Upgrade your travel to first-class with these deals on luggage! See all deals here!

See it: Get up to 70% off select luggage at Amazon!

4. Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is the brand’s smartest speaker to date. This handsfree device comes available in three different colors and can easily pair with any Alexa or smartphone.

See it: Grab the Amazon Echo Dot (originally $50) now with prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

5. Dash DEC012RD Deluxe Rapid Cooker Electric

This all-in-one tool can hard boil, poach or scrambled Eggs, Omelets, Steamed Vegetables, Seafood, Dumplings &

See It: Grab the Dash DEC012RD Deluxe Rapid Cooker Electric (originally $50) now $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

6. Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Become the master of every kitchen with this multi-use electric cooker! It’s the all-in-one product that can pressure cook, slow cook, saute/sear, steam and cook rice, porridge yogurt and cake. Guide yourself through any of the 1,000+ pre-programmed scripted recipes and prepare yourself for the best meal, ever!

See it: Grab the Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker (originally $150) now with prices starting at just $88, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

7. Sony Headphones

Drown out even the loudest noises with these noise-canceling headphones. It’s the handsfree pair that will give every user the best music experience possible. With a long-lasting battery life that lasts up to 35 hours, it’s hard to think of anything better.

See it: Grab a pair of the Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Headphones (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $90, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

8. Waterpik Flosser

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is the easy and most effective way to floss. It can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas and claims to be 50% more effective than traditional floss when looking to improve our gum’s overall health. Plus, it’s perfect for any type of mouth — which includes braces, implants and other dental work, too!

See it: Grab the Waterpik Water Flosser (originally $93) now with prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

9. HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop

Update all of those outdated laptops with this Chromebook! The AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 processor is perfect for anyone looking for a seamless laptop experience. With up to nine hours of battery life and a memory of 4 GB DDR4-1866 SDRAM, it’s the missing piece that will make our electronics collection whole.

See it: Grab the HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-Degree Hinge (originally $300) now with prices starting at just $180, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

10. Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch

This Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch has contactless payment and so much more!

See it: Grab the Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch (originally up to $280) now with prices starting at just $150, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

11. iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity

This robot vac is perfect when trying to clean those tough surfaces that traditional vacuum rarely reach!

See it: Grab the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity (originally $375) now with prices starting at just $230, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

