



revealed all of her skincare and beauty must-haves direct from her makeup drawer in a series of Instagram stories. How fabulous! Looking just as great as the former Gossip Girl starlet has never been so easy!

From her favorite primers to her must-have finishing sprays, her Insta stories were a step-by-step tutorial to success. While we’re basically ready to buy everything and copy the 31-year-old actress’ beauty regimen in its entirety, we looked long and hard in her goodie drawer and spotted this beauty elixir, a multi-use product that all skin types will worship. Just remember to thank Us later, xoxo.

See it! Scoop up the Caudalie Beauty Elixir with prices starting as low as $18, available at Amazon!

Also available at Nordstrom and Dermstore!

The Caudalie Beauty Elixir is the ultimate skincare savior and all-in-one option ideal when living life on-the-go, just like Lovely does. This must-have product is a small bottle that will leave big impressions anywhere and everywhere.

The beauty elixir blends together all-natural ingredients like grapes, rose oil and even rosemary for a quick fix to add hydration. But this beauty elixir isn’t just a short-term problem solver because it also helps to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, eliminate visible pores and even combat dehydrated skin. Not only is this beauty elixir the ultimate pick-me-up, but it will also literally pick our skin up, too!

It’s important to note that not only is this the ideal multitasking product, but ideal for every skin type, too. From oily skin to acne-prone skin and every type in-between, this beauty elixir seems to be the magic potion that will cure every skin concern across the board. As we said, it’s seriously skin-saving.

It’s not just Lively who looks to this beauty elixir when looking to liven up her look. So many reviewers are just as obsessed with this Caudalie product. Across the board, beauty buffs were nothing but pleased with this highly-effective product.

The top feature almost everyone loved? Its minty-fresh fragrance, of course. So many reviewers loved how when spritzing and misting this on their faces, not only did their faces look cool and refreshing but the scent was, too. Pro tip: Add this in the fridge for a few minutes before using for an ultra-cooling effect!

It also works as a toner, too! Simply spritz on clean skin after your treatments and serum and before your sunscreen. Apply makeup afterward, but with a beauty elixir this good, makeup may not even be necessary! If choosing to add makeup, some reviewers even noted that this beauty elixir works like a makeup setting spray to help lock in product.

With two sizes up for grabs, the travel-sized 1 oz. bottle is perfect to bring along in our bags while the larger 3.4 oz. bottle is ideal for bathroom cabinets — or a drawer like Lively’s.

When it comes to radiant, hydrated and refreshed skin, it’s no wonder Lively keeps this beauty elixir in her makeup drawer!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

