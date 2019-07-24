Hurry! Our Favorite Flat Sandals in the Nordstrom Sale Are Nearly $80 Off





For Us, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale means plenty of things for our wardrobe, but most importantly, it means new shoes. We’re not sorry about our shoe obsession and we never will be. How could we even consider changing our ways when we’re finding such fabulous footwear for mind-boggling sale prices?

The Tory Burch Everly T-Strap Flat Sandal is our biggest find yet in this Nordstrom sale. Originally over $200, this sandal is nearly 33% off, saving us almost a full $80! The perfect flat sandal is here at the perfect price, and we’re pouncing at the chance to grab at least one pair before they’re gone!

See it: Get the Tory Burch Everly T-Strap Flat Sandal (originally $228) for just $150 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers like to concentrate a lot on “fancier” shoes like heels, wedges and even loafers, but flat sandals are the true shoe hero of the summer. Wearing them is the closest thing we can get to being barefoot, but without any of the potential pain, prodding and grass stains. Plus, they’re way more fashionable than our bare feet alone, pedicure or not!

Shoppers also love these flat sandals because they’re so comfortable, and even supportive, which can be rare when it comes to flat shoes. But it’s true — these shoes can even work as a go-to for nature walks on rough terrain, keeping us much cooler than a sneaker or hiking boot would in the heat. Alternatively, of course, they also work beautifully as eye candy for sit-down occasions such as brunch with friends, dinner dates or even just typing away at our desk for work!

These beautifully-constructed sandals have an open toe and an adjustable ankle strap, leaving us room to wiggle our toes in the sand and easily slip our shoes off if we want to take a quick dip. We’d definitely pair them with a swimsuit and printed sarong at the beach for a tropical ensemble! Afterward, for a walk on the boardwalk or for lounging and watching the sunset, we’d slip on a maxidress, tying up the hem in a knot to let these sandals shine!

The soles of these shoes have a textured tread, another feature we find to be a necessity in essential flat sandals. This way, when we’re strolling poolside, are hit with a rainstorm or if someone simply spills a drink, we won’t need to be carefully investigating the ground around us 24/7 to keep ourselves from slipping. These shoes do that for us!

These shoes are currently available in three colors: Brilliant Red, Perfect Black and Sea Shell Pink. Collect them all and never settle for discomfort or sacrificed sense of style again. Not everyone can wear a wedge, heel or platform, nor does everyone even want to wear a wedge, heel or platform, but knowing we can find a flat sandal that’s equally as nice and flattering for our feet is the perfect scenario. Especially with such a low price tag!

A sale on such a popular brand like this means shoppers are going to come in droves, so let’s make sure we’re all set for the rest of summer by grabbing our favorite pair before anyone else grabs it first!

