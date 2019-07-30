The Perfect Summer Dress With Thousands of Reviews Is Under $15





Sometimes when we spot a piece and fall in love with it, we can be taken aback by the price. Not necessarily because it’s so expensive, but because it’s so affordable! We think something must be wrong, that a decimal point has been misplaced or the piece must be damaged in some way. But then we see thousands of reviews, five-star ones, and we know we’ve actually just stumbled upon a shopping miracle. And when it comes to this fan-favorite dress, we’re talking an under-$15 miracle!

We’re talking about the SHEIN Gingham Print Cami Dress. Upon first glance, what do we see? A summer stunner with ‘90s vibes, a flattering fit and adorable patterns that give us heart eyes. What don’t we see? The price tag we’d expect. We could buy all four colors of this dress and our total would still come in way under the price of just one dress elsewhere!

So what are these thousands of reviewers saying about this cami dress? There’s a lot of raving about how “obsessed” and “in love” they are with it, along with impressive accompanying photos of how they styled it. They’re so impressed by how “high quality” it is and how it “can be worn in so many ways.” They say it’s the “perfect casual date night or picnic dress” and whenever they wear it out, it’s compliments galore!

This minidress has a shift silhouette, meaning it’s streamlined with clean lines and a semi-structured fit. It has spaghetti straps and a square neckline, which offers a little bit of a vintage touch. The black and white version actually even reminds us a lot of a dress Jennifer Aniston wore during the first season of Friends as style icon Rachel Green!

This dress is soft and super lightweight, making it a go-to for summertime styling. It’s currently available in four colors, including the black and white version we mentioned, which has a cute gingham print. The red and white and blue and white versions also feature a gingham print, while the last multicolor version, which is grey with hints of red, features a plaid pattern!

This dress truly is perfect for so many occasions. It’s short and flirty, and yet the prints and cut make it so we can even wear it professionally! Just add on a belt at the natural waist and a boyfriend blazer on top with a pair of low block heels. For more casual occasions, shoppers have also shown off how cute it looks when layered over a T-shirt or a fitted turtleneck, making it a year-round essential!

If it’s too hot for layers, this dress does just fine on its own too. Better than fine, really. It looks beautiful paired with anything from heeled sandals to simple slides. It also leaves plenty of room for accessories like statement jewelry or a trendy belt bag!

It would be hard to ever find a better deal than what we’re getting on this dress. The value is out of this world, and we’re relieved that we don’t feel like we have to limit ourselves to just one color! In fact, we need to go clear off four hangers in our closet right now!

