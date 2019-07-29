



Just imagine this: The sky is blue and clear, and the sun’s rays are just hot enough for sunbathing, but not hot enough to fry us. We’re reclining on a lounge chair on the beach with an icy drink in hand, our eyes closed underneath our cute sunglasses. The waves crash gently and evenly, and there is literally nothing on our schedule for the whole day ahead. Now that we’ve almost set the whole picture, there’s just one very important thing left — what are we wearing?

For Us, it’s definitely the Bar III Like It Or Knot Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit. This swimsuit is the perfect in-between piece, with the functionality and trendiness of a one-piece, but with the charm of a bikini. It keeps us covered up, but not too much, finding an ideal balance between the two. Speaking of ideal, how about this deal? This swimsuit is 40% off right now, which is huge, but we’ll need to hurry if we want to nab it while it’s on sale. This deal only lasts for a limited time!

See it: Get the Bar III Like It Or Knot Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $88) for just $52 exclusively at Macy’s! Offer ends July 30, 2019.

This swimsuit has a super soft texture with vertical ribbing throughout. It’s stretchy, and the textured fabric is super flattering, keeping us feeling secure and looking fabulous 24/7, which is how often we’ll want to wear it. We can’t decide if we’re more obsessed with the front or back of this one-piece, so for now, we’re just going to call it even and gush about both, starting with the front!

This swimsuit has a plunging V-neckline, tapering at the bottom of the chest, the fabric collecting into an adorable and super fun knot. The knot detail was a winner on its own, but it gets even better from there. Instead of the stomach area below being completely covered, there’s actually a keyhole cutout on the upper stomach forming just below the knot! See what we mean about the bikini elements? We love how this keyhole shows a little bit of skin, but in a super flattering spot so it only accentuates how amazing we look in this suit!

See it: Get the Bar III Like It Or Knot Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $88) for just $52 exclusively at Macy’s! Offer ends July 30, 2019.

We’ll find two more knot details up near the shoulders, on the straps, which are adjustable! Follow the straps over to the back to see how they gather together between the shoulder blades, held in place by three more knots! Just below, the straps separate again into a triangle shape, the bottom of the triangle held together by a tie, giving us an opportunity to create an even more customized fit!

Other less obvious details that we love about this Bar III swimsuit are the fact that it’s lined and comes with removable cups, so we’ll never feel overly exposed, even if we’re diving through waves or splashing our friends and family in the pool. Of course, we also love that it’s available in four colors so we can have one of each!

Imagining yourself in this unique one-piece as we speak? Same! So let’s not wait any longer. This swimwear stunner is waiting for us and this low price will be gone before we know it!

See it: Get the Bar III Like It Or Knot Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $88) for just $52 exclusively at Macy’s! Offer ends July 30, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from Bar III here and other swimwear available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

