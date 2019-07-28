



One-piece swimsuits have a certain stereotype. People tend to automatically picture them as the boring and purely functional Speedos they wore back during their swimming lessons when they were in elementary school, or as the ultra high-cut Baywatch-style ‘90s suits. We’re here to break that stereotype, and it’s going to be easy with this stunning one-piece!

The Becca Color Play Crochet High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit is nothing like the stereotypical one-pieces we just described. The only thing they have in common is that they’re functional (and, well, they’re one-pieces). Style-wise, though, this Becca suit is a whole new ballgame in the best way. It’s seriously gorgeous, and it’s nearly 60% off right now!

See it: Get the Becca Color Play Crochet High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $124) for just $53 with code BIG at Macy’s! Extra savings end July 28, 2019.

Shoppers’ confidence is shooting through the roof the second they put on this swimsuit. They say it would be “flattering on anyone or any body type” and that it’s just the right amount of revealing while still appearing totally “sophisticated.” One said they love how it “conceals the areas [they’re] always fretting over at the pool or beach” while accentuating their favorite features, and that’s all we’ve ever wanted from a swimsuit! Many also say that “the fabric is wonderful” and just “so comfy” that sunbathing for hours at a time is no problem at all. Just remember to wear sunscreen!

This swimsuit has a gorgeous crocheted pattern throughout with sheer insets that are strategically placed to be wildly flattering. They crisscross at the natural waist for a cinched-in silhouette, and also run vertically down the torso for a streamlined and elongated effect. We’re also completely obsessed with the adorable eyelet trims and love how they soften the bathing suit’s edges!

This Becca suit has a high halter neckline with thin, adjustable straps. The back is almost totally open, save for the fun tassel ties that meet in the center! Below we’ll see that this swimsuit has a full-coverage bottom, so we can leave the days of constant readjusting in the past!

Speaking of coverage, this one-piece is lined so that only the parts that are supposed to be sheer are sheer. There’s also a built-in shelf bra for support and removable cups for extra shaping and coverage. We love having the option to always switch it up!

This bathing suit is currently available in three colors, all of which are a part of this fire sale. We have Black, Navy and Merlot, a lush maroon shade. All three are just gorgeous, and during this sale, we can buy two and still be under the original price of just one!

This swimsuit was already on major sale, but with the extra 15% off, this is a cannot-miss deal. We don’t have much time, though, so grab this suit as soon as possible! There are still plenty of beach, pool and even backyard sunbathing days ahead of us this year, so let’s make the most out of them in a swimsuit that loves us just as much as we love it, which is a whole lot!

