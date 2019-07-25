



Life’s a beach and we’re just playing in the sand. What’s not as fun? Swimsuit shopping. It’s not that there’s a lack of options on the market, especially when it comes to one-pieces. It’s just that there is rarely a one-piece that is a one-size-fits-all. It’s rare to find a swimsuit that fits well but is flattering enough to make us feel confident and fashion-forward.

This strappy one-piece swimsuit is not only flattering and well-fitting, but it’s also fabulous! So many reviewers seem to think so, too!

See it: Grab the La Blanca Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit for $119 available at Macy’s!

Sure, daring to bare it all can be a bit overwhelming! How can we feel confident in our own skin if we don’t have the right swimsuit? We totally get it, which is why we found a simple silhouette that will keep us looking and feeling good all summer!

The La Blanca Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit is the one-and-only piece we’ll need to conquer all of our beach excursions this summer! Why are we so confident that it’s the best? Well, with a perfect five-star rating and so many reviewers claiming it’s the “best swimsuit ever,” it’s difficult to think otherwise!

What’s the most important factor when selecting a swimsuit? Coverage! We’re confident almost everyone out there agrees. And this swimsuit has it. Now, we’re not just talking about a little coverage. We’re talking full coverage from top-to-bottom.

Why is that music to our ears? Ever notice how sometimes our swimsuits will start to ride up when we move, get hot or — even more embarrassing — when we take a dip in the ocean or pool? There is nothing more terrible than that! This swimsuit will keep everything covered since it won’t budge from our bodies.

The most important takeaway from the full coverage factor? It will keep us covered but not too covered where it looks matronly! This one-piece features a deep V-neck that shows just the right amount of skin and multiple crisscross straps in the back to heat things up.

See it: Grab the La Blanca Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit for $119 available at Macy’s!

With five fabulous shades to choose from, each and every color option is as amazing as the last!

This swimsuit can also double as a bodysuit! Throw on a pair of denim shorts on top, add a crossbody, heels and finish the look off with a knee-length-cardigan. No one will ever be able to tell the difference! In fact, one reviewer loved how fashionable this swimsuit was. And, we certainly agree!

Another reviewer also commented on the flattering fit, loving how chic and comfortable this cut was! Many other reviewers said the same thing, many calling it the best swimsuit they’ve ever purchased. From the fit to how flattering it was on just about every body type, there was nothing but love for this swimsuit!

So when looking to master summer, slip into this chic-and-comfortable one-piece swimsuit reviewers say fits so fabulous, they never want to take it off!

See it: Grab the La Blanca Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit for $119 available at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional La Blanca pieces and swimwear options also available at Macy’s!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!