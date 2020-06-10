5 of the Best Tummy Control Bikinis on Amazon for Every Concern

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit season has arrived! It could have at least warned us, but nope — it pulled the same trick it always does. Instead of sending us a letter in the mail two months in advance (and every day after that) it popped up just a week or two after some states were seeing literal snow outside their window. Of course, we should know that June usually means hot weather, but what can we say? We’re not ready!

We get the concern — wearing a bikini isn’t at the top of everyone’s to-do list. It’s not because we don’t want to wear one though. We might just be dealing with some insecurities and haven’t been able to find the right one to make us feel like total Baywatch babes. We want to put an end to that though. That’s why we’ve rounded up five tummy control bikinis all with unique, flattering features of their own!

Best for Shielding Your Stomach

The flounce top of this bikini is adorable with its pom-pom trim, and the ruched, high-waisted bottom is going to have you wondering why you ever avoided swimwear in the past!

Get the Mycoco Women’s High Waist Bikini starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for a Little Push Up

This suit’s all about shaping on the bottom…and up top! The push-up top has a built-in underwire and adjustable halter straps to get you that lift you love to see!

Get the Tempt Me Two-Piece Geometric Print Bikini for just $20 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Cinching Your Waist

The criss-cross bandage design of this bikini bottom will do a phenomenal job of cinching your waist — while also adding in some super cute cutouts at the hips!

Get the FeelinGirl Sexy Criss Cross Bikini starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Protecting Your Booty

Not everyone wants a cheeky bikini — especially not when cute swim skirt styles exist! This plus size bikini is almost too cute, and we think any Disney lovers might find it to be a total must-have!

Get the LALAGEN Plus Size Two Piece Bikini Set for just $28 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Avoiding Tan Lines

Yes, bandeau bikinis can have tummy control too! This high-waisted bottom is made to hug your waistline while the top keeps your arms and shoulders safe from dreaded tan lines!

Get the RUUHEE High Cut Bandeau Bikini starting at just $24 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

