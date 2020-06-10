You Won’t Need to Wear a Bra With This Strappy Open-Back Cami

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you let an open-back top scare you away in the past, no matter how much you loved the look? We’ve definitely been there. The potential complications seem to just radiate off the piece, forming a dark aura of apprehension. You’d rather stay away than take the risk, right?

We can’t disagree with that. A risk in fashion can often end well, but it’s not like we’re talking about clashing patterns or a funky new heel shape here. This risk is more along the lines of an unflattering fit that needs constant readjustment and makes you feel self-conscious. No, thanks. But still, we love the look. That’s why we couldn’t believe our eyes when we spotted perhaps our favorite backless piece yet — and saw our risk factor as zero!

Get the Just Quella Clubwear Spaghetti Strap Backless Camisole Crop Top starting at just $12 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

We might have shelled out a little more cash than usual for a rare piece like this, but as you can see, we don’t have to. It’s way affordable, lowering your risk factor even more. And isn’t it beautiful? Just look at it! The cross-over straps accent an otherwise completely open back to create what can only be described as art. Okay, we would also describe it as ravishing, eye-catching, stunning, magnetizing — you get the point.

Another thing we want to note about this strappy design is that everything is very stretchy. Basically, you won’t end the day with major red indents forming temporary, but still painful criss-cross tattoos on your skin. Shoppers love how the straps are actually comfortable to the point where they don’t even notice them!

Apart from the back, this cami boasts other impressive features as well. The no-wrinkle fabric is a huge time and outfit saver, and the scoop neckline and cropped hem are excellent choices for sultry summer looks. Instead of that added fabric, we actually get a lining in front, making it so you don’t have to deal with any body tape or suction cup bras. Seriously, even shoppers who would normally never go braless are now obsessed and want more colors!

This super strappy design is available in both white and black, but there are a few other variations of this top too. You can check out a more minimal strap design and even one with a silky fabric. Just explore your potential picks on the Amazon page! You may even end up wanting a couple — and the price certainly won’t hold you back!

