Michelle Obama continues to prove herself a style icon, even out of the White House, as she tours around the world promoting her book, Becoming. And it isn’t just her sharp ensembles that we fawn over — her makeup is also always magnificently on point thanks to makeup artist Carl Ray.

Stylish got the scoop on how exactly he creates such beautiful, luminous styles on the former first lady. “Throughout the [book] tour, it has been fun to create different looks with makeup for each of the cities,” he told Us. “One of my favorite looks was the second to last stop in Atlanta.”

The style he’s referring to during her her sold-out show in Atlanta on May 11 was created to flatter her vivid violet suit. The goal for this makeup was “soft glam. As Ray explained. “I wanted [her] eyes to look dazzling and her face to glow and for her lips to pop.”

Using a few key products in key places, he was able to achieve just that.

First was her dewy complexion, which was the result of layering two highlighters— Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Prosecco Pop with MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Superb on top.

Next he focused on brightening her eyes. So after applying an eye shadow base from Too Faced Natural Eyes Neutral palette, he added a bit of oomph with Hourglass Scattered Light in Blaze. This metallic micro-glitter beautifully reflects light for a seriously dimensional look.

The last touch of glimmer came from her glossy lips, which he got with Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer.

“It is such an amazing feeling to conclude something so special and so epic,” he said. “It was an experience of a lifetime to see how Michelle Obama has and continues to touch so many lives around the world. She brings a positive energy and light everywhere she goes.”

