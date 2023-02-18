Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The “no-makeup” makeup look seems like it should be the easiest to achieve. It should require the least amount of work, with fewer steps, less layering and more focus on natural features. So how is it that we can never get it quite right? Barely-there beauty takes skill to perfect, so if we’re looking for the coveted secret tips, who better to turn to than one of the top makeup artists in the world?

Mary Phillips is a go-to makeup guru for the stars, so when she recommends products — including a face oil, a long-wear foundation and a moisturizer — we’re all over them. Phillips has an untouchable list of A-list clients, including Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid and Heidi Klum, but is known for creating Jenner’s famous, flawless natural makeup look!

Phillips explained the key tricks and products to the perfect no-makeup makeup to Refinery29. After finishing up with skincare, she begins by applying foundation all over the face — but not by itself. She mixes the La Mer Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation with a couple of drops of the Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate to create a glowing, dewy base!

“I’m careful not to wipe the skin out. I like it when you can see through to the skin,” Phillips explained, noting that it’s all about starting small and building up with a big, fluffy brush.

This non-comedogenic Kiehl’s oil, a must for sensitive skin, may help improve the skin’s natural barrier, calm redness and irritation and heal blemishes. When mixed with the weightless La Mer foundation, which not only claims to conceal, but protect our skin with SPF and antioxidants, we have an unstoppable duo!

We also want to note that this La Mer foundation, which features the brand’s famous Miracle Broth, claims that oxidizing is not an option and that its color will “stay true” even in more extreme weather conditions!

After the foundation and oil comes the moisturizer. What? We already finished with skincare, didn’t we? At this point, we’re already wearing makeup! But that’s just the trick. Phillips has a multitude of purposes for moisturizers like the Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream. “The whole point of highlighter is getting that pop of shine, not a stripe,” she said, explaining how she actually uses moisturizer as a highlight to achieve a gorgeous “glow from within!”

That’s not all. Even if our makeup looks flawless when we leave home, there’s a good chance that by nighttime, the flawless meter will reading lower and lower. That’s when Phillips pulls out this rich and nourishing moisturizer again. “I take some moisturizer, put it on the back of my hand, use a fluffy brush and buff the skin with it. It’s basically like a magic eraser and rehydrates makeup without completely removing anything.” Boom.

This moisturizing cream can not only be used on the face, but all over the body, too. It’s formulated with essential fatty acids along with vitamin E, which claim to soften skin, as well as organic pansy, which claims to further calm irritation caused by rough and cracking dry patches.

Now that we have the tools for a barely-there beauty look worthy of supermodel skin, it’s time to make it happen! Don’t forget a tiny bit of mascara for a simple finishing touch!

