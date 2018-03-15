On-the-go girl! Stylish sat down with Madelaine Petsch, one of TV’s most iconic mean girls and a real-life beauty devotee, to hear her tips for maintaining the same flawless style and gorgeous skin fans see onscreen while traveling. Not only has the 23-year-old actress mastered much more than applying her own bold red lip, but she’s perfected an impeccable skincare routine and keeps it her No. 1 priority.