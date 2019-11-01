



Erika Jayne and ShoeDazzle are back with another collaboration, this time with a holiday theme. She chatted with Stylish on Friday, November 1, to celebrate the shoe collection filled with 15 styles from ankle to thigh-high boots to sneakers and slides all made with eye-catching details like gold hardware, animal prints, crystal embellishments and lace.

Since there is a pair for everyone, it’s no surprise that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can imagine all of her costars rocking them all throughout the holiday season.

“I think all of the girls from the cast could wear all of these! Why not?,” she dished. But the best part is that you don’t need to be one of Jayne’s famous friends to snag these shoes. The prices range from $32.95 to $59.95, so whether you’re a reality star or not, you can get your hands on your favorite style.

“Every type of girl can rock any piece and feel like a million bucks,” she continued. “My inspiration for design was tapping into my inner Erika Jayne. … I wanted to get people ready for the holiday season in true Erika Jayne fashion with a lot of glam and a whole lot of sass and encourage all my fans and shoppers to unleash their inner alter ego and take their holiday season fashion to the next level.”

And Jayne doesn’t shy away from amping her ensembles up once the festivities begin. “It’s the best time of the year and what I love most is that you have an option to really get dressed up,” she explained. “I know animal print is really big now and I’ve always donned an animal print, so I’m happy it’s really in style this year. I’ll be wearing my leopard Shady B!tch boots all season long.”

Even when Jayne feels like being more effortless with her wardrobe choices, she makes sure to add over-the-knee boots with simple dress or pair of jeans for a sexy look. “A thigh-high boot is extremely elongating and makes your legs feel a mile long. I love wearing any over-the-knee or thigh-high boot for that purpose, so it’s really the statement piece of your outfit,” she explained.

Regardless of the shoes she has on, Jayne is all about being with her loved ones in the winter. “When it comes to holiday traditions, the most important thing to me is spending time with my family,” she said.

For those times when she’s just hanging out by the fireplace, you can still expect her to be wearing her collection. “I even designed a pair of fuzzy slippers to lounge around in!”