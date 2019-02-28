Because you just never know what kind of mood you’ll be in when you get dressed, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has teamed up with ShoeDazzle on two collections of affordable heels and sandals that have a style for every taste and occasion. And the multi-hyphenate is exclusively telling Us all about the collaboration.

“As a woman who dresses from heel to head, I wanted to work with a brand who gets my shoe obsession. ShoeDazzle not only understands the mind of the shoe obsessed, but they are a customer driven company whose goal is optimal shopper satisfaction,” Jayne says. “The main reason I chose ShoeDazzle as my premier footwear partner is that with their price points I can offer my fans the chance to look and feel like me without the high price tag.”

For the uninitiated, ShoeDazzle is the online purveyor of trendy and wallet-friendly footwear that offers customers a personalized shopping experience based on their taste. For as little as $39.95 a month, users have the option to join the VIP Membership program that gives them exclusive access to perks and deals.

Jayne’s designs seek to offer something for everyone with their innovative personality-driven approach. “In my collections you’ll find styles like booties, heels and platform mules, made even more on-trend with the use of sporty stretch mesh, neon, vibrant takes on animal prints, graffiti and plenty of glam,” she shares.

The “Erika Girardi” capsule is for the woman who is looking for heels to take her from work to happy hour with ease. The six-piece range includes everything from platform sandals to ankle-strap stilettos in a pastel suedes, reptile-inspired prints and metallics.

The “Erika Jayne” line, meanwhile, plays to the blonde beauty’s pop star-persona with peep-toe booties, animal-print pumps, “Pretty Mess”-emblazoned pool slides and more. The nine styles are available in bold colors (think: neon pinks and yellows) and textures (i.e. mesh, crystal and the like).

“I was very involved in my partnership with ShoeDazzle and was an integral player in the step-by-step design process,” she says. “From prototypes to the finished product, I wanted to make sure each shoe was carefully designed and beautifully crafted for the Jayne and Girardi girl dying to come out of us all.”

The entire Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle collection is available on ShoeDazzle.com. Keep scrolling to watch the behind-the-design campaign video and to see all the sexy pics of Jayne modeling some of her favorite footwear from line!