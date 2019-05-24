Memorial Day weekend is (finally!) upon Us, which hopefully means you have a summer trip or two in your future. But since the idea of breaking out your luggage and heading to the airport can be a bit overwhelming, we decided to get a few travel and packing tip straight from a jet-setting expert: Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt.

The blonde beauty earned her VS wings in 2015 but has been hitting the catwalk and starring in campaigns for the lingerie brand since 2013. Oh, and that’s just part of what’s she’s done as a model. As you can imagine, she’s circled the globe more than a few times.

This week alone, Hunt was in France for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where she looked impossibly fresh. She kept things short and sweet at the Les Plus Belles Annees D’Une Vie screening on Saturday, May 18, in a Stella McCartney mini and Messika jewels. And she was a golden goddess at the the amfAR Cannes Gala on Thursday, May 23, in a beaded Monique Lhuillier gown.

So, what’s her secret? When it comes to surviving air travel and pesky time changes, Hunt says that preparation — in the form of having plenty to binge watch — is key.

“Make sure you have a good series downloaded on your computer or tablet so you can binge watch it on the plane or when you’re jet-lagged,” she tells Us. “I just caught up to Game of Thrones season 8!”

Since the model racks up plenty of frequent flier miles with her jaunts around the world (some of them planned without much notice), she’s learned that the best way to ensure her phone always has a bit of juice is to never be without an adaptable charger.

“Always bring a multi-international charging adaptor,” she shares. “You never know when you’ll get a last minute job — in my case — or urge to visit a neighboring country on your travels.”

When it comes to packing, there is an age-old debate about whether rolling or folding is most efficient. Hunt is firmly in the roll camp to “preserve space,” which makes sense when you consider some of the extras she likes to carry.

“Always bring swimwear! Even if you don’t have a warm beach, some hotels will pleasantly surprise you with nice spa pools,” she suggests, noting that the new VS Swim collection is full of cute options. Her fave? The “red leopard print.”

If you’re packing lean to save some precious cargo space, ensuring you have the right mix of pieces (and undergarments!) is crucial. And there are a few things she considers musts.

“Always bring as much underwear as you can possibly pack … This summer I am loving the new Victoria’s Secret Brazilian Panty. It’s super smooth and I love the high-cut leg,” she shares. “And I never leave home without my Dream Angels Wicked Bra. It’s sexy and supportive and makes me feel more confident wearing under any outfit.”

One last essential that’s always Hunt’s travel bag? A TSA-approved fragrance.

“Victoria’s Secret rollerballs are perfect for packing,” she says. “I’m loving Bombshell Paradise as my summer scent.”

