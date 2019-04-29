It’s back! After a three-year hiatus, Victoria’s Secret relaunched its swimwear earlier this year, and the spring-summer 2019 collection is filled with bikinis, tankinis, one-pieces and other beachy accessories in bold colors and, of course, sexy silhouettes.

To celebrate the new offerings, VS Angels Lais Ribeiro, Barbara Palvin and Leomie Anderson teamed up in a super cute video in which they share the tips and tricks behind their bathing suit style, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first-look at the cheeky clip.

Barbara Palvin Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Summer 2019 Calzedonia Swimwear Campaign

Called “Ask an Angel,” the models took a break from their tropical swimwear shoot to answer rapid-fire questions about their warm-weather routines (think: bikini or one-piece, strapless or straps, pool or ocean, runway curls or beach waves, etc.), all while posing in some of the sexy suits from the new collection.

Palvin, who earned her wings in March, shares that she loves bikinis “because of Baywatch” — but don’t expect to see her frolicking in the ocean. The Hungarian model (who is dating Dylan Sprouse) admits that she is “scared of the waves” and sticks to the pool instead.

Ashley Graham Goes Roller Skating in a Bikini in the Swimsuits For All Resort 2019 Campaign

Brazilian beauty Ribeiro, meanwhile, is firmly in the “ocean” camp, and has a #ProTip for getting perfectly sun-kissed complexion from head-to-toe: “I like strapless [swimsuits] because I don’t like the tan lines,” she explains.

It’s Official! Barbara Palvin Is a Victoria’s Secret Angel

When it comes to traveling, VS Angel newbie Anderson says that she is all about a “spontaneous getaway” because her life is “all about the spontaneity” and she “doesn’t like to plan things too much.” And what kind of swimwear does she pack for those spur-of-the-moment jaunts? Bikinis, naturally, because she’s “got to show these abs, darling.” And she prefers a Brazilian cut bottom to make her “booty look cute.”

Fortunately, there is plenty for her to choose from in the VS swim collection. In addition to its own in-house label, the lingerie brand is also offering pieces from designers like Luz, We Are Hah and Seafolly. All feature pretty prints (i.e. florals, animal prints and the likes), vibrant colors (fuchsia, scarlet, kiwi and more) and unexpected details (think: ruching, cutouts, ruffles and ties).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!