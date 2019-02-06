After upgrading our bathing suit wardrobe with their Essentials collection last month, Ashley Graham and Swimsuits For All are back with a resort 2019 line of one-pieces, bikinis and coverups that are all kinds of #TBT fun. Oh, and did we mention Graham is rocking roller skates, scrunchies and snap bracelets with her swimwear in the adorable ‘90s-inspired campaign?

Shot by photographer Ben Watts on the famed Venice Beach boardwalk, the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All resort capsule is the most colorful yet with 10 flirty and fun styles in an array of vibrant hues.

“Designing this collection was a trip down memory lane,” Graham said in a statement. “My mom and I used to rollerblade for miles behind the house that I grew up in. It was definitely my happy place, which inspired me to design these ‘90s retro suits and shoot this campaign.”

Whether it’s a vibrant blue take on the athletic square-neck bikini tops and high-cut bottoms that came back into fashion last summer thanks to models-of-the-moment like Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid or strappy (think: cutout backs, waist-defining belts and more) color-block one-pieces that still manage to be super supportive, Graham’s latest offerings have something for everyone.

“I’m excited to see proud women of all shapes and sizes hit the boardwalk in these styles,” Graham said. In the super cute campaign photos and videos, the model skates around the sandy SoCal shores in her sexy swimwear and sky-high ponytail — trusty Walkman and boombox in tow (we told you it was a throwback!).

Available in sizes 4 to 24, the entire Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All resort 2019 collection retails for less than $108 at SwimsuitsForAll.com. Keep scrolling to see Graham modeling all the colorful one-pieces, bikinis and more!