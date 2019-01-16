Ashley Graham's Swimsuit Line Just Got Sexier

Is it summer yet? Ashley Graham and inclusive beachwear brand Swimsuits For All are continuing their partnership in 2019 with a new Essentials collection that just might be the sexiest yet.

The AG Essentials line features seven bikinis and one pieces in a classic black and white color palette — though the figure-flaunting lace-up and cutout detailing certainly gives the styles a sultry spin.

Priced between $78 and $96, the sexy AF swimwear is available in sizes 4 to 24 at SwimsuitsForAll.com. Keep scrolling to see Graham modeling the new beach-ready bathing suits that will have you dreaming of your next vacay!