Labor Day weekend is here! For some it’s a sad end to bikini season and all-white ensembles, but for others it’s also the last time to travel before the busy fall months kick in.

From warm destination spots to new urban landscapes, people are packing up their things and hopping on planes, trains and automobiles for fun-filled times. But before the good-times begin there’s that one little annoyance of packing.

It’s already hard enough to narrow down the clothes you may or may not want to wear (‘I like to have options!’), there’s no need in making it harder on yourself by sacrificing the much-needed beauty products to keep up your regimen. So what’s the solution? Travel size minis, of course!

These days, a lot of the best products come in smaller sizes. But if your go-tos don’t have tiny alternatives, we’ve found 10 you might want to check out.

They’re TSA-approved and great for saving room in your luggage. But not only are they a travel necessarily, but these mini buys are also a perfect way to test something out before going in and making the big buy.

We’ve got all the major skin care steps covered — from an anti-aging cleanser to a over night cream — as well as vacation makeup.

So before you head off and zip up that suitcase, keep scrolling to see our top 10 favorite beauty picks you might want to go grab before you head off on your Labor Day weekend travel plans.