



Katharine McPhee’s beauty game is always on-point from her smooth skin to her sharp makeup. Now she’s sharing some of her behind-the-scenes secrets in the form of top product picks — and we’re taking notes.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, August 19, the 35-year-old revealed a few skincare and makeup items she’s loving at the moment.

“I fully understand these videos that I’m about to do are maybe not that interesting to people so I won’t take it personally if you want to swipe on through,” she started off the beauty breakdown saying. “But I just want to give a couple of shout outs to some products that I’m really excited that they sent me stuff and also some products that I’m currently using every day that I really, really love.”

First up was Mara Evening Primrose + Green Tea Algae Retinol Oil. Although not super affordable with a $120 price tag, the formula houses 1.2 percent retinol which helps stimulate skin cell turnover for a bright, more youthful complexion.

Picking up a “half-full” bottle to show off, the Smash star explained her love of the potent regenerating ingredient. “I am a big fan of retinol,” she said. “You should use one. And this is a great one. I’m really loving it.” She went on to explain that her skin peels every few days but she enjoys that reaction.

The next skincare must-haves come from Rodial. She doesn’t point to one product but instead shows a variety of items from the different lines available. In the story, she wrote that she’s spent a lot of her own money on the brand but is looking forward to trying out some of the other stuff they sent over.

The last picks are nude lipstick and gloss duos from CTZN Cosmetics. “Lipstick in the front and glossy party in the back,” she wrote. Then in a tutorial-like video, the newlywed applied a purple-hued nude lipstick before turning over the product and swiping on gloss from the other side. And at $25 for a two-in-one, it’s definitely one good deal.

