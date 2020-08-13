Honeymoon phase! Kate Beckinsale and her boyfriend, Goody Grace, can’t seem to get enough of each other as sparks continue to fly between the couple.

“Kate and Goody are having a lot of fun together, get along great and enjoy each other’s company, but most of Kate’s friends don’t think this is a long-lasting/forever type of relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider adds that Beckinsale’s daughter, Lily, 21, doesn’t feel like her mom dating younger men affects their relationship. She also isn’t bothered by the age gap between the Underworld star, 47, and Grace, 23.

“Kate’s daughter, Lily, doesn’t care about the age difference between her mom and Goody and is happy that her mom is happy,” the source explains. “Kate and Lily still have a super close and healthy mother-daughter relationship, and Lily does not view Kate as competition or ever feel like Kate would ‘steal’ a guy she might be interested in. Kate would never do that to her daughter, and Kate and Lily also have different taste in guys.”

Beckinsale and the “Two Shots” singer were first linked in January. Three months later, they were spotted holding hands on a date in Brentwood, California. The couple publicly declared their love for each other via Instagram in June.

“23 today, very blessed to see another year. thank you to everyone along on this journey with me, the best is yet to come. covered a very fitting bob dylan song to ring in the new chapter,” Grace wrote alongside a video of himself singing Bob Dylan‘s “The Times They Are a-Changin'” for his birthday.

The Serendipity star commented, “Happy birthday I love you,” to which Grace replied, “I love you.”

The “Nostalgia Is a Lie” singer returned the favor on her birthday in July, writing via Instagram, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU.” Beckinsale sweetly wrote back, “@goodygrace I love you😘.”

A source told Us in April that Beckinsale prefers dating younger men because that’s “just her type.”

“She likes surrounding herself with them because she likes being ‘in the know’ and up to date on what’s cool,” the insider said at the time. “Kate is attracted to younger guys that are creative — that’s just her type. She likes surrounding herself with them because she likes being ‘in the know’ and up to date on what’s cool.”

The U.K. native also doesn’t have a problem clapping back at people who criticize her relationships. In July, an Instagram user asked Beckinsale why she keeps “dating guys that could be your children.” She quipped back, “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you.”

Beckinsale previously dated Michael Sheen — with whom she shares daughter Lily — from 1995 to 2003. The Van Helsing star later married Len Wiseman in 2004 until their split in October 2016. She also dated Matt Rife from 2017 to 2018 before she moved on with Pete Davidson. The pair split in May 2019 after four months of dating.