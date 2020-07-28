Dropping the L word! Kate Beckinsale and boyfriend Goody Grace exchanged heartfelt words as the actress celebrated her 47th birthday on Sunday, July 26.

“I wouldn’t have thought it possible with everything going on but the love and friendship and kindness from so many people have given me the birthday of my life,” Beckinsale captioned an Instagram video of herself perfecting the iconic Dirty Dancing lift with her cat on Sunday. “I’ve cried so much! THANK YOU I LOVE YOU 💕💕.”

The Serendipity star received well wishes from stars like Sarah Silverman, Jeremy Renner and Melanie Griffith — but the comment from her 23-year-old boyfriend quickly caught fans’ attention.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU,” the Canadian musician replied. Beckinsale returned the sweet sentiment, commenting, “@goodygrace I love you😘.”

The Underworld actress and Grace were first linked in April when TMZ spotted the couple holding hands on an outing in Brentwood, California. Since then, her relationship with the young artist has raised eyebrows, but Beckinsale hasn’t hesitated to shut down sexist criticism about her love life.

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo,” she said during an interview with Women’s Health in May. “It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?’ … It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all.”

Beckinsale has a history of finding love with younger men since her marriage to Len Wiseman ended in October 2016. The Van Helsing star dated Matt Rife from 2017 to 2018 and later moved on with Pete Davidson, from whom she split in May 2019 after only four months.

“Kate is attracted to younger guys that are creative — that’s just her type,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “She likes surrounding herself with them because she likes being ‘in the know’ and up to date on what’s cool.”

Despite facing backlash from trolls about her romantic interests, Beckinsale has the approval of her 21-year-old daughter, Lily, whom she shares with ex Michael Sheen.

“Kate’s daughter isn’t bothered by the fact that Kate likes younger guys and she is just used to it at this point,” the source added. “Kate and her daughter are still very close and have a great mother/daughter relationship.”

Through all the negative comments, Beckinsale’s relationship with Grace appears to be thriving. When the singer celebrated his birthday in June, the British actress gushed via Instagram, “Happy birthday, I love you.”