Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman Finalize Divorce 4 Years After Split

Officially over. Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman have finalized their divorce, Us Weekly confirms.

The former couple reached an agreement in their divorce case in late October. Judge Steve Cochran of the Los Angeles Superior Court is set to formally sign the judgment on November 21, according to court documents obtained by Us.

Beckinsale and Wiseman, both 46, met in 2002 on the set of the movie Underworld, which she starred in and he directed and cowrote. The pair tied the knot in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles in May 2004.

Us confirmed in November 2015 that the actress and the director called it quits after 11 years of marriage, with multiple sources revealing that the pair had been quietly separated for several months.

“They tried to make it work, but they end up falling back into old habits and fighting,” one source said.

A second insider told Us at the time that Beckinsale had asked Wiseman to be “discreet” if he started dating other women before they filed for divorce. However, the screenwriter was subsequently spotted out and about with model CJ Franco — and without his wedding band.

“It is very hurtful to [Kate] that he is not being discreet,” the second source said in 2015. “They haven’t even been able to sit down and discuss divorcing yet and she asked him to wait until then.”

Wiseman filed divorce paperwork in October 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Neither party requested spousal support.

The producer was previously married to a schoolteacher named Dana Wiseman from 1994 to 2003. Beckinsale, for her part, shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003. The Pearl Harbor star most recently dated Pete Davidson from January to April.