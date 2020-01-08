Kate Beckinsale addressed the rumors that she’s dating ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s friend Machine Gun Kelly — and she’s not holding back.

The 46-year-old actress had some choice words for a troll who said she was “infected” after hanging out with the 29-year-old rapper at multiple 2020 Golden Globes afterparties on Sunday, January 5.

“Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were,” the Serendipity actress fired back at the nasty comment. “And also please get a f–king life.”

Beckinsale and Machine Gun Kelly, born Richard Colson Baker, were spotted at The Bungalows on Sunday before heading over to Chateau Marmont for another post-Globes bash. According to the Daily Mail, the pair left the hotel together at the end of the night.

Despite speculation that the duo might be sparking a romantic connection, a source told Us Weekly that the Underworld actress and the “Glass House” artist are strictly platonic.

“Kate and Machine Gun Kelly are just friends,” the insider said on Tuesday, January 7. “[They] hung out at multiple afterparties together and were not showing any signs of PDA.”

Coincidentally, Beckinsale ignited dating rumors with Davidson, 26, when they were seen flirting after the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. A source told Us at the time that the actress “was following him around a bit and waiting for him” throughout the night.

“People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else … it definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him,” the source said in January 2019. Beckinsale finalized her divorce from her husband of 11 years, Len Wiseman, two months prior.

The Widow star and Saturday Night Live cast member were together for about four months before they “pumped the brakes on their relationship” in May 2019.

Shortly before the unlikely couple called it quits, Kelly weighed in on his buddy’s strong chemistry with the A-list actress.

“I love that s–t,” the rapper told TMZ in March 2019. “Yeah, I had to figure it out. It took me, like, 15 seconds. She’s rad.”