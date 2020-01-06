Kate Beckinsale Spotted at Party With Pete Davidson’s Pal Machine Gun Kelly

Gunning for a new guy? Kate Beckinsale was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly, a friend of her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, at multiple 2020 Golden Globes afterparties on Sunday, January 5, according to the Daily Mail.

The duo attended a bash at The Bungalows on Sunday and then hit up a party at Chateau Marmont, leaving the venue in a car together at the end of the night, per the outlet.

Coincidentally, Beckinsale, 46, sparked relationship rumors with Davidson, 26, at afterparties following the 2019 Golden Globes, with the rapper, 29, also in attendance.

“[Beckinsale] was following [Davidson] around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else. … It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

Machine Gun Kelly, born Richard Colson Baker, weighed in on his friend’s relationship with Beckinsale in March 2019. “I love that s–t,” he told TMZ in March 2019. “She’s rad.”

Beckinsale and Davidson dated for nearly four months before splitting in May 2019.

The Widow star’s love life has been in the news a lot in recent months. In November 2018, she finalized her divorce with Len Wiseman after splitting from the director in 2015. And two weeks later, she shut down rumors that she was dating Jamie Foxx after she was photographed standing next to the Just Mercy actor at an event.

“I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram at the time “Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.”

The Underworld star previously dated Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003 and shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with the Good Omens actor. The pair remain good friends and often post photos of their hangouts to social media.

For his part, Baker previously dated Amber Rose and was briefly linked to Paris Hilton.