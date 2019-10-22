



“Absolutely,” the actress, 46, said on a Tuesday, October 22, Good Morning America appearance when asked if her daughter keeps her in check. “I was on a talk show the other night and they were like, ‘Hey, how do you feel about rapping Hamilton? I was like, ‘Well, she never speak to me again. That’d be over.’ I’m trying to behave myself as much as I possibly can. I’d get in trouble.”

That didn’t stop the Farming star from getting a rise out of Lily with a Thursday, October 18, Instagram post showing a sock held up to her nose. “I think kids think when they grow up and leave home you have nothing to do all day — when in fact one can have a rich and full life huffing one’s way through their sock drawer and wearing all their pants at once,” she captioned the silly selfie.

Lily commented on the social media upload, writing, “When u smell my sock my foot bursts into flames so I always know.”

Beckinsale explained on Tuesday, “I’m just having a little sniff of one of her socks while she’s away. Actually, I mainly did that to embarrass her. I said, ‘If you leave home [for college], just know I’m going to be going through your underwear drawer just huffing everything while you’re gone. I won’t be going out. I won’t have a life. I’m just going to be smelling your underpants and your socks.” The Underworld alum clarified, “I’m not really.”

Beckinsale and Sheen, 50, welcomed their daughter in 1999. While the actor has gone on to welcome Lyra, 1 month, with his girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, he and the Van Helsing star coparent amicably.

“We’ve got a really similar sense of humor, and I do find that humor can save an awful lot of things and help a lot of things,” Beckinsale told Entertainment Tonight of their relationship in 2016.

