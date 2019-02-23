Single and ready to mingle. Paris Hilton cozied up to Machine Gun Kelly at an event for Tings magazine in L.A. on Friday, February 22, and an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively that sparks flew between the unlikely pair.

“They met at the event and it was a small group of people, but there was instant chemistry between the two of them,” the insider says. “They were talking almost the whole night and all smiles and he seemed into her. He has a presence to him and a small group including the two of them went out afterwards.”

The hotel heiress, 38, shared a photo with the rapper, 28, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, on Instagram that showed his hand wrapped around her butt. “Lit night,” she captioned the pic.

Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka, 33, split in November 2018 after two years together and a source told Us last month that the Simple Life alum was ready to start dating again.

“Paris has been out and about and when she is, she’ll take note of guys around her and tell her friends if she thinks a guy is cute or smart,” a source told Us exclusively in January. “She’ll chat with guys and is definitely open to meeting people, but it’s also easy for her to lose interest.”

While the former reality star is “so busy with work and focused on herself,” the source added that “if the right guy came along, she’d be open to it.”

Hilton’s aunt Kyle Richards told Us earlier this month that she believes her niece will find love again.

“I think she, of course, will,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Us on February 12, adding that the DJ and entrepreneur’s career takes priority. “Paris works so hard. She’s a businesswoman. She works 24/7. I’ve never seen a girl that age working the way she does,” Richards explained. “She lives on a plane, traveling, working. She just is really an unbelievably hard worker.”

