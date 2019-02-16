Kyle Richards believes Paris Hilton is going to find love again after she called off her engagement to Chris Zylka.

“I think she of course will,” Richards, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly of her niece at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Mexican Dynasties red carpet and premiere on Tuesday, February 12.

The Bravo star also went on to praise the Simple Life alum’s work ethic. “Paris works so hard. She’s a businesswoman. She works 24/7. I’ve never seen a girl that age working the way she does,” Richards explained. “She lives on a plane, traveling, working. She just is really an unbelievably hard worker.”

“I don’t think people really get that,” the Little House on the Prairie alum continued, noting that Hilton’s work isn’t “all fun and games.”

Paris’ brother Barron Hilton II echoed his aunt’s feelings about the heiress, telling Us on February 5 that he is “sure” his sister will open her heart again.

Us Weekly confirmed in November that the “Stars Are Blind” singer, 37, and the Amazing Spiderman actor, 33, ended their relationship after nearly two years together.

“She broke up with him a couple of weeks ago,” a source close to the exes said at the time. “She has been out of the country in Dubai and Australia. Paris realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her. There were some problems along the way. She’s done.”

Shortly after the breakup, Hilton opened up to The Talk about her split. “I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision,” she explained at the time. “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children.”

Since then, the model couldn’t be happier with her life. “She has reaffirmed for herself that she will never settle …,” another insider told Us in December. “She’s not going to just be with someone so everyone else feels better. She’d rather be alone and happy.”

Hilton was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw and Greek socialite Paris Latsis.

