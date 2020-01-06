NBC cameras might not take you inside the Golden Globes 2020 afterparties, but Us Weekly sure does!

Ricky Gervais kicked off the 77th annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, and after the 58-year-old comedian made headlines for his controversial monologue, he headed to the Netflix afterparty, which was presented by Moët and Chandon. According to a source, Gervais thanked a partygoer who complimented his hosting skills during the bash. Whitney Cummings also defended the five-time host via Twitter.

“For every second you spend complaining about Ricky Gervais jokes you should have have to donate 100 dollars to Australia,” the 37-year-old standup tweeted. “I am not watching the Golden Globes live but based on how pissed off everyone is my guess is that Ricky Gervais wrote and performed actual jokes.”

She added: “For anyone who wants to call @rickygervais mean: he’s done more for animal welfare than most celebrities combined 😉.”

Several celebrity couples packed on the PDA at the afterparties, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone at the Netflix event.

“They looked so in love. She laughed and had a huge smile on her face,” a source told Us about the pair, who have been linked since December 2017.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 45, was also seen chatting with Robert De Niro at the afterparty.

“Robert made Leo laugh and he grabbed his nose and face from laughing so hard,” the insider explained, noting Dicaprio’s costar Julia Butters later joined the conversation.

The cast of the Quentin Tarantino film had a lot of celebrate during Sunday’s show, bringing home three awards including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Scroll through for pics and exclusive details of the Golden Globes 2020 afterparties: