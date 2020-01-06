A night to remember. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were both spotted at Netflix’s Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5.

A source tells Us Weekly that the former couple sat at different tables at the bash, which was presented by Moët and Chandon. The 50-year-old Morning Show star, for her part, chatting with Scott Stuber, Sandra Bullock and Glenn Close at the beginning of the evening.

“They mingled with others after, but Jennifer and Sandra were standing across from each other and still engaging in conversation,” the source tells Us. “Jennifer and Sandra seemed like very close friends and had a natural ease and comfort level when talking to each other.”

Pitt, 56, meanwhile, was spotted talking to Knives Out star Ana De Armas. “They were laughing and talking and talking pretty closely to each other, but it was also loud at the event,” the source explains. “They were both smiling and into the conversation.”

The exes, who were married from 2000 to 2005, seemingly didn’t interact at the party, per the source.

“Jennifer and him didn’t even appear as though they’d seen each other,” the source tells Us. “They were in different areas of the venue.”

After dancing to Madonna’s “Holiday” with Bullock, Aniston left the event with pals Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star exited within minutes of Aniston, per the source. The twosome were later spotted chatting at the CAA afterparty at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Us can confirm.

Earlier on Sunday, Pitt made it clear that he wasn’t worried about a potential run-in with his ex-wife, telling Entertainment Tonight that Aniston is “a good friend.”

“I’ll run into Jen,” he said on the red carpet. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand! That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

During the broadcast, Aniston cheered for Pitt after he took home the award for best supporting actor. “[Jennifer] stood up and clapped for Brad’s win,” an onlooker told Us.

An insider told Us last month that Pitt and Aniston are “friends” who “occasionally connect,” noting that a potential run-in between the twosome wouldn’t “be tense or uncomfortable.”

After splitting from Aniston, Pitt started seeing Angelina Jolie. The duo, who share six kids, called it quits in 2016 after two years of marriage and 10 years together. Aniston, for her part, split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018.