Not worried at all! Brad Pitt knew that he could possibly run into his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, and he wasn’t worried about that one bit.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend,” Pitt, 56, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet when he was told everyone wanted to get a photo of the pair. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand! That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Aniston, 50, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama for her role in Apple TV’s The Morning Show, while Pitt is up for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Friends alum and the Seven star were married for five years from 2000 to 2005. When the Globes nominations were announced in December, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo weren’t at all planning to avoid one another.

The pair arrived moments within each other to the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night, an eyewitness told Us, but did not see each other before heading inside.

“Jen and Brad are friends and occasionally connect,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively following the announcement that both stars were nominated at the Globes. “There’s no chance that a potential run-in between Jen and Brad will be tense or uncomfortable.”

Pitt has had his fair share of run-ins with Aniston in the past. The Ad Astra actor attended her 50th birthday bash in February 2019 and her Christmas party in December.