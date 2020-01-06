Spotted! Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both attended the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, but they haven’t interacted … yet.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively that the former couple didn’t run into each other on the red carpet after arriving within minutes of each other. While the actress walked into the Beverly Hilton with couple Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka, the actor snapped a selfie with a fan before going inside.

Aniston, 50, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama for her role in Apple’s The Morning Show at Sunday’s ceremony. Pitt, 56, for his part, is up for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

After Golden Globes noms were announced in December, an insider told Us Weekly that any potential run-in between the twosome wouldn’t be “tense or uncomfortable.”

“Jen and Brad are friends and occasionally connect,” the insider said.

The Friends alum and the Ad Astra actor called it quits in 2005 after five years of marriage. A second insider told Us last month that it “took a while” for Aniston to heal from their split and Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie. (The Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars split in 2016 after two years of marriage and 10 years together.)

“This is something they’ve taken their time with, and they’re well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans,” the insider told Us. “Their bond is solid. They’ve come a really long way.”

The second insider added that the exes have a “wonderful connection,” noting their relationship “might seem flirtatious at times” to the outside eye.

Last month, Us confirmed that Pitt attended Aniston’s Christmas party and was one of the last guests to leave the bash.

“They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together,” the second insider told Us. “But they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”