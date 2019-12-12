



Nothing awkward to see here. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will take their joint attendance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards in stride should the nominees bump into each other.

“Jen and Brad are friends and occasionally connect,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the exes. “There’s no chance that a potential run-in between Jen and Brad will be tense or uncomfortable.”

In fact, Aniston, 50, and Pitt, 55, have already proven they are on good terms. “Brad supported Jen at her 50th birthday party in February, and the two remain fond of each other, despite reports that might suggest otherwise,” the insider adds.

The Friends alum and the Fight Club star are bound to cross paths during awards season. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama and a SAG Award nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show. Pitt, for his part, is up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the Golden Globes and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Aniston and the Ad Astra actor tied the knot in July 2000. They separated in January 2005 and finalized their divorce the following October.

The former couple made headlines in February when Pitt attended the Dumplin’ star’s birthday party. “Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the encounter “didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen” because “the invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted.”

According to another insider, “Brad wanted to support and celebrate Jen by attending her birthday party.”

Us exclusively revealed that the death of Aniston’s mother, Nancy Dow, in May 2016 prompted the duo to reconnect. “Brad contacted Jen after her mom died, and she was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,” a source said.

An insider clarified in March that “Jen and Brad are still in touch and speak, but there still isn’t anything going on romantically between them.”

The Golden Globes air on NBC Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET. The SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo