When Brad Pitt turned up to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s star-studded 50th birthday bash on February 9, “Guests were surprised to see him there and were making a big deal of it,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But it didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and excited to see so many people near and dear to her.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 55, ducked out of the party early, says the source, but Aniston did “call him the day after the party to thank him for coming. She wanted to know if he had a good time.” For more on the epic celebration — and Pitt and Aniston’s friendship — check out the video above.

And for even more on how the former couple reconnected after their messy 2005 split, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

