If Brad Pitt could turn back time, he would have handled his divorce from Jennifer Aniston differently.

Although the Inglorious Bastards actor, 55, “doesn’t like to dwell on the past,” he “of course wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it.”

The exes, who ended their 5-year marriage in October 2005, reunited at Aniston’s 50th birthday bash at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on Saturday, February 9, alongside many A-list guests including George Clooney, Sandra Bullock, Katy Perry and more.

“Brad gave Jen a card and a hug,” added the insider, noting that many partiers were “surprised” to see him there.

One month after finalizing their divorce, Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie, splitting in September 2016 after 11 years together. Meanwhile, the Friends alum married Justin Theroux in August 2015, before calling it quits in February 2018. The Leftovers actor praised “fiercely loving” Aniston after her birthday celebration and wished her well via Instagram.

