



First comes Thanksgiving with Justin Theroux and then comes Christmas with Brad Pitt. Jennifer Aniston is proof that women really can be friends with their exes.

The 55-year-old Ad Astra actor attended the 50-year-old Friends alum’s holiday bash at her Bel-Air, California, home, on Saturday, December 14, Us Weekly can confirm. According to a source, Pitt was at the get-together for nearly four hours, arriving after 7 p.m. and staying until the end of the party. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star’s former love Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he was engaged to in the ’90s, was also at Aniston’s gathering with husband Brad Falchuk. The source added that the actress’ home was decked out in white Christmas lights.

Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. Their Saturday night reunion comes less than a month before they are both set to attend the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards.

“Jen and Brad are friends and occasionally connect,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “There’s no chance that a potential run-in between Jen and Brad will be tense or uncomfortable.”

The source also noted that Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday bash in February, a year after the Morning Show star split from her second husband, Theroux.

“Brad supported Jen at her 50th birthday party in February, and the two remain fond of each other, despite reports that might suggest otherwise,” the insider explained.

While the pair are friendly, a third source told Us earlier this year there “isn’t anything going on romantically between them.”

“Jen and Brad are still in touch,” the source said in March. “[Jen] is also in touch with Brad’s mom.”

Back in October, Us confirmed that Aniston was going to have her annual Christmas tree trimming party.

“Jen loves to entertain at home and is a true homebody,” a fourth insider told Us. “Whether it be a birthday, holidays or just to catch up, she is always surrounded by loving friends. They are all very social always getting together for dinner and traveling together.”

Last month, Aniston made headlines for inviting Theroux, 48, to Friendsgiving.

“Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights #Faksegiving,” the Leftovers actor wrote alongside the picture with his ex, Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jimmy Kimmel and more famous friends.

Aniston and Theroux split in February 2018 after three years of marriage and seven years together.

With reporting by Marc Lupo