From one comedian to another. Whitney Cummings spoke out after Ricky Gervais’ controversial opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes made headlines on Sunday, January 5.

“I LOVE YOU @rickygervais,” the 37-year-old standup tweeted on Sunday alongside a clip from the 58-year-old comedian’s opening.

Cummings then admitted that she isn’t watching the award show, which is broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

“For every second you spend complaining about Ricky Gervais jokes you should have have to donate 100 dollars to Australia,” she tweeted. “I am not watching the Golden Globes live but based on how pissed off everyone is my guess is that Ricky Gervais wrote and performed actual jokes.”

Cummings concluded: “For anyone who wants to call @rickygervais mean: he’s done more for animal welfare than most celebrities combined 😉.”

Gervais didn’t hold back during his fifth-ever monologue at the Golden Globes, taking on Felicity Huffman’s role in the nationwide college admissions scandal, the movie Cats and more.

“Some of the world got to see James Corden as a fat p–sy. He was also in the movie Cats,” he joked. “But no one saw that, and the reviews were shocking. I saw one that said, ‘This is the worst thing that has happened to cats since dogs.’ But Dame Judi Dench defended the film, saying it was the role she was born to play because … she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking her p–sy.”

While several celebrities had visible reactions to Gervais’ words, Tom Hanks quickly went viral after he looked stunned when the the Invention of Lying actor joked about streaming services and celebrity acceptance speeches.

“You say you’re woke but the companies you work for— Apple, Amazon, Disney — if ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world,” Gervais said. “Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f—k off.”

Gervais, who hosted the Golden Globes in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016, has previously stated that 2020 will be his last time leading the show.