Tom Hanks has no poker face. The 63-year-old actor has gone viral on social media for his stunned reaction to Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

“You say you’re woke but the companies you work for— Apple, Amazon, Disney — if ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world,” the 58-year-old comedian said. “Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f—k off.”

The camera then cut to a shocked Hanks, who will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday’s ceremony. Twitter, however, was more focused on the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star’s facial expressions during the show.

“Tom Hanks is the only thing worth watching at the #GoldenGlobes,” one person tweeted on Sunday.

A second user wrote, “Tom Hanks has become one of the first memes of 2020. #GoldenGlobes.”

“Tom Hanks at the golden globes is me in so many situations,” a third user tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, made headlines when she revealed her glam squad was MIA as she tried to prep for the Golden Globes.

“My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late,” Wilson, 63, tweeted at 4:47 p.m. ET on Sunday. “Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen. … Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup still not here.”

Despite the drama, the actress is by Hanks’ side during Sunday’s broadcast.

