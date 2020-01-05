Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks might be a little late to the 2020 Golden Globes. The 63-year-old actress took to Twitter in a panic after her glam squad didn’t show up to her house on Sunday, January 5.

“My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late,” Wilson tweeted at 4:47 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Eight minutes later, she added, “Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen. … Booked this person in September. Hair and makeup still not here.”

While the Now and Then star was on edge, Chrissy Teigen wanted names.

“I cannot go on until I know who, I have no life,” she tweeted at Wilson.

The “Throw Me a Party” songstress then shared a makeup-free selfie via Instagram.

“What you look like when your hair and makeup person is one and a half hours late even though you booked him in September,” she wrote. “Will leave one hour to do hair and makeup.”

Wilson’s famous friends were quick to send her support amid the glam crisis.

“Oh that’s the craziest feeling, you look gorgeous anyway though 😘,” Kate Bosworth commented.

Julianne Moore added, “Omg I feel u.”

Daisy Fuentes replied, “I can’t with rude, unprofessional, inconsiderate crap like that. Lucky you’re gorgeous & have an epic mane 🙌🏼🔥 #naturallybeautiful.”

Wilson is set to attend the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles with Hanks, who will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The twosome tied the knot in 1988.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks,” Lorenzo Soria, HFPA president, said in a statement in September 2019. “For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

Hanks, 63, has been nominated for 10 Golden Globes over the years. The Post star may take home his fifth win for his role as Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Sunday.