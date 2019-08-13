



Babies on the brain! Evan Ross sees more children in his and Ashlee Simpson’s future.

“I would love to [have more],” the Hunger Games star, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, August 9, at his artwork showcase benefiting The Art of Elysium at Warwick in L.A. “That’s the plan, but you know, we have to see. I want a flock, but it’s up to her!”

Simpson, 34, gave birth to their 4-year-old daughter, Jagger, in 2015. She joined big brother, Bronx, now 10, whom the “Pieces of Me” singer shares with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

Ross gushed to Us about the siblings’ creativity. “When I’m working [on my art], she’s in there,” the Connecticut native said of his daughter. “I’ll have to catch her because she might draw across the whole picture. She’s just an artist, and she’s got an amazing voice. Bronx, my stepson, is brilliant. I think he’s, like, about to be the next George Lucas [with] his imagination.”

In October 2018, their mom told Us exclusively that she and her husband “definitely want another” kid at home. “Not yet, but we know we want it,” she revealed at the time.

For now, the couple, who tied the knot in August 2014, are focused on raising Jagger and Bronx. When it comes to coparenting her son with the Fall Out Boy member, 40, and his girlfriend, Meagan Camper, Simpson told Us exclusively in September 2018 that she “lucked out” in that department.

Ross chimed in, “It could go all different ways. I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us, that makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. We got really lucky with that.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!