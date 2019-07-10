Jessica Simpson revealed that she and husband Eric Johnson were suffering from “baby fever” in April 2018. “We always practice,” the pop-star-turned-fashion-mogul told Entertainment Tonight about having a third child. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

Five months later, on September 18, Simpson announced on Instagram that Maxwell and Ace would be getting little sister. “This baby girl will make us a family of five,” the singer wrote. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.” Birdie Mae made her debut in March 2019

Scroll through the photos below to hear Simpson’s musings on motherhood.